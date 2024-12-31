A few hours before the end of the year, Sara Carbonero (40 years old) wanted to take stock of what her 2024 has been like, saying goodbye with a heartbreaking letter published on his social networks. “I’m so excited for this year to end that I’m going to let myself get ahead of myself by saying goodbye,” he begins.

«Goodbye, 2024. Thank you for everything you have taught me through blows and resilience. Thank you for helping me do a sifter and know who is and who is not. “I will always remember you as the worst year of my life, but you will be just that, a vague memory,” can be read in the publication accompanied by four photographs of the journalist.

In her message, Sara reveals that this year has “stolen many things, plans, concerts, trips and projects” from her, but that, despite all this, she defines it as a stage of “acceptance and liberation.”

On the other hand, he dedicated a few words to 2025: «Looking ahead to the next 365 days, I wish you a lot of health and love for all of you. Courage and desire for a life that sometimes hurts so much that it breaks,” he wrote.









«In this 2025, hug a lot, say I love you, do something crazy, listen to a lot of music. May regrets come not for what we do but for what we stop doing. May our fear become courage. May we continue seeking to be our best version. That is my purpose and nothing else, which then I do not fulfill. Work on myself, know who I am, correct mistakes and make my loved ones feel better,” he continued in his letter.

Along with these words, Sara also shared a phrase dedicated to her closest friends: «This year I was difficult to accompany, however, there were those who stayed. To them, everything. The publication, which has already accumulated hundreds of likes, also received the reaction of her sister Irene, as well as her friends Paula Echevarría, Manuel Carrasco and other celebrities such as Amaia Montero and Rozalén.

With a thank you to your friend and photographer Bernardo Doral for the snapshots and with the phrase «Goodbye 2024, you can go where you came from. We close the cycle and take off”, Sara Carbonero officially says goodbye to what she has defined as “the worst year” of her life.