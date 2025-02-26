Dressed in wig and mask to the eyes, The ex -wife of Joël Le Scouarnec (74 years old) went on Wednesday to testify to the Morbihan Criminal Court, in Vannes (France) in the process for which his former accused of Having sexually assaulted 300 minors while exercising as a digestive surgeon. Marie-France, accused during the last days of being an accomplice of her husband after a letter in which she asked for protection for her youngest son, came to light, has denied full before the magistrate have had any knowledge of the crimes committed by the ex -president.

As local media have collected such as France infoduring his statement, in which he has caused the astonishment of those present in the room several times, the woman has assured that He never told his sister that “many men like little girls”although previously it has suggested that one of the nieces of the accusedwhom he raped when he was only five years old, “He manipulated” the now Septuagenarian. “She is a wicked girl, she has done very bad things. He likes to get attention,” he threw before the shock of the room. “He stuck to his neck and repeated: ‘Oh my dear uncle, oh my dear uncle!” In addition, he said that when he discovered that Le Scouarnec’s father had raped his medium son, he said that “there are children who like to touch them.”

Interestingly, Marie-France, who met her ex while studying for nursing assistant, She was her husband’s surgical assistant For much of the time in which he was a surgeon in Loches, at the beginning of his career, from 1984 to 1987 and from 1990 to 1994, when the man already took advantage of his condition as a doctor to assault minors in his consultations and operating rooms. “What can I tell these victims? That I pity. I was a victim twice. One when I was a child and another already adult: I was raped at night, drugged, by my partner, “he said before the insinuations of having been known of the facts.

Before the ex -wife’s statement, which will foreseeably continue in this Thursday’s session, he has also declared one of the brothers of the Excirclean. Patrick Le Scouarnec She has flatly assured that Marie-France is an accomplice of her husband. “There is a person who could have made my brother be arrested: his wife. She was aware of her husband’s activities And he did nothing, “said the man, five years younger than his brothers. The man has not hesitated to show himself hard with his ex -exciting, of which he has said he had lovers and that he was with his ex for his money.” When you have a husband who earns 10,000 euros net per month, that allows you The surgeons of the Loches Clinic “were aware” of his pedophile activities and that’s why he had to leave.

“It’s unforgivable”

The younger brother also pointed out that his former knew that the Excircouan had abused two of his nieces. In fact, the mother of the girls had asked the defendant to be treated, something he did not do and that for Patrick “It’s unforgivable”. The man has not hesitated to say that he does not feel any empathy towards his brother and that I shouldn’t get out of jailsomething that would be “very good for society.” “If we are here in front of each other, it is because I have committed the worst crimes. I understand that you are never going to forgive me. On behalf of the good memories we have together, I ask you forgiveness,” Le Scouarnec replied, making the younger brother break to cry.





During this Thursday’s session, the only friend of Le Scouarnec, Christian D., who continues to maintain his relationship with the defendant, who visits the prison, where he turns 15 years of condemnation for raping a six -year -old neighbor, two of his nieces and a four -year -old patient. This 80 -year -old man was also a friend of the father of the excircuano, He has recognized that grandfather told the abuses to the children of Le Scouarnec as if or were important, also that he would have liked to maintain a romantic relationship with the defendant, with whom he went to live in 2018. “He does not like men,” he said in a jocular tone. The majority of victims of the exmanical were children.

The trial, which will end on June 6he started on Monday with the oral opening and the confession of Le Scouarnec. “If I appear before you it is because one day, when most of them were still children, I committed hateful acts,” he said in a barely audible tone. “I sympathize with the suffering caused to each of these people for the extreme violence of what I wrote. “He said. The facts for which they were judged occurred from 1989 to 2017 and took place in several private clinics and public hospitals of the west of France in which he exercised as a digestive surgeon.





Le Scouarnec raped and sexually abused his patients, Some while still under the effects of anesthesia After being operated, to the little ones (less than three years) in the reviews. All this was carefully scored in newspapers that have been key in the investigation against him. He even had Excel sheets where he invented his victims. The 300 aggressions for which he is judged Now they are not the only ones, for another 60 there were not enough evidence or it was decreed that they had prescribed. In spite of everything, he continued to exercise as a doctor until 2017, when he was denounced by the mother of the neighbor he raped. The victims will declare as of March 5.