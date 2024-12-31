There is already a figure for the revaluation of pensions in 2025. The cost will be 7,296.8 million euros according to the 2.8% that marks the average Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 2024, a measure of which They will benefit more than 12 million people in Spain.

It is one of the most relevant data that leaves the budget impact report of the latest anti-crisis decree, approved on December 23. The document, which is already in Congress, recalls that the contributory and non-contributory pensions of the Social Security system (12,318,117 in total) will be revalued by 2.8%, the average value of the interannual increases in the CPI of the months December 2023 to November 2024 that is already included in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

As explained by the Executive in the document included in Europa Press, for each point of interannual increase in CPI, the estimated cost is 2,606 million euros, so, with 2.8%, the final result is 7,296.8 million . To this we must add that in 2025 minimum pensions will rise by 6%, while non-contributory pensions and the minimum vital income will rise by up to 9%.

For its part, the maximum pension will increase by 2.91%up to 3,267.55 euros per month (45,745.7 euros per year), compared to 3,175 euros per month in 2024. This increase of 2.91% of the maximum pension is obtained by adding to the average inflation of 2.8 % 0.115 additional points that are applied in accordance with the provisions of the 2021 pension reform.

Both the figures and the pension system as a whole will be reviewed this year by the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF)to determine whether more income, less expenses or a combination of both are needed, as established in the pension reform led by the former minister and now governor of the Bank of Spain, José Luis Escrivá.