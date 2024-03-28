His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, affirmed that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, is an inspiring model of humanitarian giving and charitable work at the world level, and that his white hands extending throughout the world embody the authentic and established values ​​of the Emirates, which constitute an inspiration. Renewing humanity in giving, solidarity, and goodness, and extending a helping hand and assistance to peoples, communities, and those in need.

His Excellency said in a speech on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, which falls on Ramadan 19 of each year: “We remember with all pride the fragrant biography and the exceptional path of the founding leader, Zayed of goodness and giving, who established the values ​​and principles of human solidarity in the souls of the people of the Union, and believed that goodness and giving are a humanitarian message.” Sublime, aiming to make all of humanity happy, and to make them established constants in the Emirates, which has become a model of humanitarian giving that the people of the country are proud of.”

His Excellency stressed that the legacy of the founding father, may God have mercy on him, is still the symbol of the UAE’s path in humanitarian and charitable work, which has continued in the same approach and with all momentum and generosity under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and with the support of His Highness the Sheikh. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and their brothers, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates, pointing out The state’s giving, which included far and near in the Corona pandemic, was an example of this humanitarian legacy, and its continuous campaigns to provide aid, support, infrastructure, and food in various parts of the world, are a living example of humanitarian work.