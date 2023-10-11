His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, heads the Council’s delegation participating in the ninth summit of the Speakers of Parliament of the G20 countries, which will be held in New Delhi at the Indian International Convention and Exhibition Centre, organized by the House of Representatives of the Republic of India in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union, during the period from 13-14 October 2023 entitled “Parliaments for One Land, One Family, One Future.”

The Federal National Council delegation includes, in its membership, Marwan Al Muhairi, Mira Al Suwaidi, and Dr. Nidal Al Tunaiji, members of the Federal National Council, and Dr. Omar Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of the Council, Afra Al Basti, Assistant Secretary General for Parliamentary Communication, and Tariq Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Assistant Secretary General for Presidency Affairs. the Council .

According to the participation agenda, a parliamentary forum will be held on October 12 in the context of the summit of heads of parliaments of the G20 countries, entitled “Lifestyle for the Environment.”

The summit will begin on October 13 and last for two days, and includes four sessions and a closing session. The first session will discuss the topic “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals: Presenting Achievements and Accelerating Progress.” The second will discuss the topic “Sustainable Energy Transition: A Gateway to a Green Future,” and the third will discuss the topic. “Mainstreaming gender equality: for women’s development to women-led development,” while the fourth session discusses the topic of “Transforming people’s lives through public digital platforms.” The summit concludes its work by issuing the final statement and a speech by the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of India. .

On the sidelines of the summit, His Excellency Saqr Ghobash will meet with a number of his counterparts, speakers of parliaments and heads of participating delegations from friendly countries, to discuss ways to enhance parliamentary and bilateral cooperation.

The participation of the Federal National Council in the ninth summit of the Speakers of Parliament of the G20 comes at the invitation of the Indian House of Representatives, as the Republic of India chairs the G20 for the year 2023. The summit is considered an opportunity to enhance efforts and international cooperation and discuss pressing issues facing the international community.

The summit is based on three main objectives: discussing the issues facing the international community and contributing from a parliamentary perspective on these issues to the agenda of the G20 countries, enhancing cooperation between governments and parliaments in the various outcomes of the G20, and enhancing interaction between the heads of parliaments of the G20 countries and partner countries on the one hand. On the other hand, the United Nations and other relevant international organizations.

The G20 was established in 1999 at the initiative of the G7 Summit to bring together major industrialized countries with emerging industrialized countries, with the aim of discussing policy and economic issues related to enhancing international financial stability.