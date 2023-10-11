BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released a new trailer dedicated to TALES of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn, the title’s DLC arriving next month. In this trailer we are introduced to some of the secondary quests that we will be able to face during the gaming experience.

“Explore the world after the events of TALES of ARISE and help rebuild the lives of the united people.”

TALES of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn it will be available next time November 9th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and will require a copy of the base game to launch.

TALES of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn – Side quests

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu