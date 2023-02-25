Recycling made at the sambódromo in Rio de Janeiro this year will enter the Guinness World Records

The Recicla Sapucaí Project, which promoted the correct disposal of solid waste during Carnival this year at the Sambódromo in Rio de Janeiro, was recognized as the largest aluminum can recycling initiative in the world.

The Golden Series and Special Group samba school parades and the collection estimate for this Saturday’s event (25.Feb.2023), the Parade of Champions, add up to around 10 tons of collected cans. The fact will enter the Guinness World Recordsknown as the Book of Records.

The official announcement of the new record will be made during the Parade of Champions, on Marquês de Sapucaí, by the official adjudicator of the Guinness Book, Camila Borenstain. The title will be given to Sesc RJ (Social Service of Commerce of Rio de Janeiro), which spearheaded the initiative.

The Recicla Sapucaí Project is an action that brings together collectors of recyclable material, with the support of IFeS (Instituto Fecomércio de Sustentabilidade), the Liesa (Independent League of Samba Schools of Rio de Janeiro), Abralatas (Brazilian Association of Aluminum Can Manufacturers) and the State Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability, through the international program Every Can Counts.

According to government of Rio de Janeiro, in the 4 days of fashion shows, around 7 tons of cans were collected. The title belonged to the city of Prague, with 100 kg of materials collected in one week.

Sesc RJ points out that all income obtained from recycling will be given to the 108 collectors hired for the action, with an average income of R$ 700 for each one.

Other waste

The project also collected other items from 15 Return Machines. In addition, glass bottles dispensed by the bars were crushed in the ReVIDRO machine, and vegetable oil was collected from the kitchens in the food areas.

With information from Brazil Agency