David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program, said on Saturday that he had encountered “horrific” scenes while visiting the areas affected by the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey.
Strong earthquakes, which began on February 6, have rocked neighboring Turkey and Syria, killing more than 50,000 people, according to the latest figures released Friday.
“There is only one way to describe what I saw today: the end of the world,” Beasley said, after visiting the city of Antioch in Turkey’s Hatay province.
“Entire neighborhoods have been flattened, homes destroyed, schools and shops closed, and lives lost. The scale of destruction here is really unbelievable,” he added.
Economists expected that the February 6 earthquake would cost the Turkish economy more than $50 billion.
The Turkish government said that 20 million people were affected by the consequences of the quake, which measured 7.8 on the Richter scale. The United Nations believes that 8.8 million people will be affected in Syria.
