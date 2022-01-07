Bitso, a cryptocurrency trading platform, announced this Friday (7) that it is the new sponsor of São Paulo Futebol Clube.

The contract will be valid for the next three years and the brand will occupy the sleeve of the tricolor shirt. According to speculation, the value will be R$40 million for the period.

The partnership was presented at a press conference earlier this Friday afternoon. The head of marketing for Latin America at Bitso, Beatriz Oliveira, pointed out that the sponsorship is the brand’s entry into Brazilian sport.

“The partnership is in line with Brazil’s growth objectives, while working to show that the crypto market is reliable, secure and simple,” he said.

In addition to the logo on its sleeve, Bitso will also name the blue sector of the Morumbi stadium from now on. The club’s marketing director, Eduardo Toni, believes that even in the São Paulo championship, fans will already be able to buy tickets through cryptocurrencies.

When asked about a possible negotiation for the company to buy the naming rights for the stadium, Toni admitted that there is a “dating” in this sense. “We are now in the right sector, doing a test drive. But it would be a dream and a unique opportunity for us to have the company’s name stamped on the stadium”.

