President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva will tour the affected areas this Monday. The rains, which already accumulate about 600 millimeters, exceeded the level expected for the entire month of February in several of the affected localities. The rainfall caused the suspension of economic and cultural activities, such as carnival festivities.

At least thirty dead and hundreds missing. It is the balance that the rains have left in the southeast of Brazil, specifically on the north coast of the state of São Paulo. The governor of the economic heart of the country, Tarcíso Fleitas, decreed a “public calamity” for the cities most affected by the rains, such as Ubatuba, São Sebastiao, Bertioga, among others.

Bulletin: Chuvas off the north coast (18h) 🚨URGENT: Governor Tarcísio de Freitas decreed a state of public calamity for the cities of Ubatuba, São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga, which were hit by the strong rains that hit the region🧶 — Government of S. Paulo (@governosp) February 19, 2023



For his part, President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, in addition to communicating the government measures to deal with the losses, stated that this Monday he will tour the affected areas.

“We are going to bring together all levels of government and, with the solidarity of society, care for the wounded, search for the missing, and restore roads, energy and telecommunications connections in the region,” said the leftist on social media.

Deployment of rescue efforts

More than 200 people had to leave their homes and more than 300 were affected by the heavy rains, according to official figures.

The authorities continue the rescue and search efforts. Seven aircrafts have been arranged by the Military Police of the region for the transfer of the victims. Also for other actions such as the transport of firefighters, Civil Defense troops, among other humanitarian aid actions.

🚨 In the midst of so much sadness, two miracles happened on this Sunday (19). First, the rescue of a two-year-old child buried in the region of Vila do Sahy. The second, or the rescue of a pregnant woman in labor. A criança, a mãe eo filho passam bem. — Government of S. Paulo (@governosp) February 20, 2023



The rains, which already accumulate about 600 millimeters, exceeded the level expected for the entire month of February in several of the affected localities. As reported by the ‘Reuters’ news agency, forecasts show that the showers will continue in the coastal area of ​​São Paulo, which may intensify the catastrophe.

We are going to gather all the levels of government and, with the solidarity of society, care for the injured, search for the missing, restore the highways, power and telecommunications connections in the region. My sentiments to the families who lost loved ones in this tragedy. – Lula (@LulaOficial) February 19, 2023



The economic and cultural sector affected by the rains

Several cities of São Paulo located on the coastal coastline canceled the carnival festivities due to heavy rains and hail. Even some tourists have been trapped in the middle of the floods.

Astonishing proportion of tragedy on the North coast of São Paulo. The images are desperate. The storm caused deaths, destruction and left many families homeless. Deep sadness in the middle of the carnival year. pic.twitter.com/LWyzdCSZuo — Alan Severiano (@AlanSeveriano) February 19, 2023



on the eve,

Work in the largest port in Latin America, Santos, was halted amid gusts of wind. Some managed to reach up to 55 km/h, which caused the dock to lose operating conditions, as it was also affected by waves over one meter high.

With Reuters and EFE