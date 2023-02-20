In Brazil, a 38 year old woman she graduated as a lawyer and in gratitude for the work that allowed her to achieve that achievement, she took photographs next to the garbage truck where she worked as a collector for 12 years.

According to the newspaper El Comercio, the company Codeca, in charge of garbage collection in the town of Caixas du Sul, was the one that shared the story of Lindaine Godoi, who is the mother of two children, ages 7 and 17.

“We love stories with a happy ending around here! And when it involves our employees, we love it even more, so we share it for the whole world to know,” reads the company’s description of the post.

In the photos published by the company, Godoi appears wearing his cap and gown next to a garbage truck and his colleagues from the urban cleaning department.

As revealed by the aforementioned medium, despite his workday, Godoi managed to organize his time with his studies, work and his children to finance his career and finish his university degree.

The idea of ​​this woman to study Law was born when a law book was found in the trash. “I found a lot of material, my favorites were books. A friend who was graduating suggested that she take the Enem (National High School Exam). I thought it was late, I was 32 years old. I found a Vademecum (law book) in the trash, so I had the answer,” she recalled.

However, the woman decided to finish her high school and present the Enem. She finished her studies in 2016 and later entered the University of Caxias do Sul (UCS).

After obtaining her diploma, the Brazilian left her job as a garbage collector and now works at the Municipal Health Department as an agent of endemic diseases.

Godoi’s goal, according to what was indicated by El Comercio, is to put his knowledge at the service of others. “My dream when choosing Law is to help people. Continue in contests, Ombudsman. May my story somehow inspire people like me. This victory is not only mine, it belongs to all of us. I want to represent the garbage collectors, the women, the mothers, ”she assured.

