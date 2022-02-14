After having an indigestible start to the season, América got its first win of the season and in fact, its first victory in almost 4 months in the MX League, a result that was not easy to achieve against Santos, because those from Coapa They were down on the scoreboard twice, although, at last, they have lifted an important weight in the form of pressure.
In order to achieve victory, Solari had to bet on a shake-up of pieces and even a change of system, going from a line of 4 to one of 5 defenders at the bottom, a tactic that delivered the expected results to the coach, who, after adding his first three wins will continue under the same line of work.
Although it is unknown if he will present the same line-up, Jonatan Peña confirms that next Wednesday, for the pending duel on matchday 2 against Mazatlán, Solari will continue to use his line of 5 in the back, 2 holding midfielders, two game generators, one striker , considering that this system delivered not only points against the Torreón team but also samples of good football, therefore, it does not have the intention of modifying anything, at least not in the tactical drawing.
#Santiago #Solari #continue #line #América
Leave a Reply