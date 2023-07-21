The spectacular season of Santiago Gimenez continues to bear very good fruit and that is that after winning the Netherlands league and the Gold Cup with the Mexican National Team the interest that the Mexican has generated in the european football It has been important, and even more so now that there is a team that would be willing to make an offer for him, it is Benfica from Portugal.

This was announced in a recent publication by the Portuguese newspaper Récord, which reports that the team of Benfica would be considering the Mexican as the replacement for their striker Gonzalo Ramos who has become an element of desire for several important teams in the old continent and is that his scoring ability was demonstrated in the past World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Santiago Giménez raises interest in Portugal | Photo: Jam Media

According to the source, the same DT of Benfica, Roger Schmidt is the one who is considering having the services of the Feyenoord attacker in case his player leaves, considering him in the ideal position to take over the position. For now this is a possibility but nothing confirmed since Giménez has confessed to wanting to continue in the Rotterdam team.

Santiago Giménez now has several teams with great interest in him, one of the recent ones was Tottenham from the Premier League as well as in LaLiga with the Atletico Madrid and other clubs. For now there is nothing confirmed for a possible departure from the Dutch team where they hope it can have a great second season.

Benfica possible new club for Santiago Giménez | Photo: Twitter Benfica

The “Bebote” adapted very quickly to the football style of the Netherlands and Europe, scoring more than 20 goals in his first campaign in the Netherlands Cup, Eredivisie and Europa League. For this new campaign he will have minutes in the Champions League, a tournament that he has dreamed of playing.