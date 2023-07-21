In Hungary, Formula 1 is confirmed to be as balanced as it has ever been. On the flying lap, the expected Max Verstappen was missing with his updated RB19, but excluding the Dutchman, the chasing group sees almost a dozen candidates for the podium. However, the confusion in identifying the potential favorites does not derive only from the proximity in lap times, but from the absence of race simulations carried out in similar conditions for everyone. In this, the effect of the new experimental format of the weekend is felt, which by depriving the teams of two sets of tires forces the teams to improvise.

Atypical step tests

Normally, the Friday afternoon practice session is dedicated to race pace simulations, which, however, were decidedly unusual in Budapest. The failure to run FP1 in the dry prompted the teams to dedicate more time in the afternoon to preparing for the flying lap, but the subsequent tests with a full load of fuel were scarce and above all not fully representative of the values ​​in the field.

Ferrari and Red Bull limited themselves to carrying out their pace tests on soft tyres, completely discarding the medium which will instead be central to the Grand Prix. Furthermore, while on Friday it often happens that teams diversify the tires among their drivers to gather more information, this did not happen in Budapest: Mercedes, McLaren, Aston Martin and Alpine all simulated the race on the medium compound. In this, the concern of the teams to keep enough sets of tires for qualifying and the race emerges, in a weekend in which the FIA, Formula 1 and Pirelli are experimenting with the alternative allocation with two sets of tires less. Added to this is the obligation to run Q1 on hard tyres, making it practically impossible for the teams to test the harder compound on Friday without depriving themselves of a new set for Sunday.

The parallelism with the Sprint

Teams and drivers head into the race with much less data available on compound degradation and performance than they are used to. All of this in Budapest is emphasized by a track that already shows a strong evolution during the weekend, with the complicity of the constantly changing weather. It will therefore be essential for the protagonists to follow and adapt to the evolution of the conditions, but above all to read what the tire degradation will be in real time in the race, without being able to rely on the usual large amount of data. The key therefore will be the ability to improvise and react to the scenarios that arise.

In case of rain on Saturday, the experiment of running Q1, Q2 and Q3 respectively with hard, medium and soft would be postponed again. And yet, the new format would have already influenced the work programs of the teams, with repercussions on the dynamics of the Grand Prix. As already happens with weekends characterized by the Sprint Race, it so happens that the alternative formats influence the show, impacting the preparation of the teams more than as a result of the qualifying sessions or the race itself. In the case of the weekends with the Sprint, the main consequence lies in the dispute of only one practice session before the freezing of the settings in the closed park regime, limiting the preparation time.

A question for the future

The alternative format with two less sets of tires will be re-proposed on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. After that, the parties involved will draw their conclusions on the success of the experiment, possibly evaluating whether to confirm it for the entire 2024 season. Before making any decision, however, it would be appropriate to ask the question of what type of competition and entertainment you want from this Formula 1. In fact, with traditional weekends, it is the teams’ preparation on the track, the continuous refinement of the set-up and strategies down to the last detail, in order to express the maximum potential of the driver-car package.

Conversely, with alternative formats such as the Sprint Race or the Budapest experiment, preparation on the circuit is severely limited. What emerges in these circumstances is the ability to carry out virtual simulations in the factory representative of what will be encountered during the weekend. Even more, however, the emphasis is on improvisation skills, on the ability to read and react in real time to the evolution of the scenarios. In summary, we go from rewarding those who prepare to those who react best. These are two different ways of conceiving competition and race weekends, not necessarily one better than the other. In a calendar of over 20 races and which in the long run risks bordering on monotony, however, there may be room for both, enlivening the show with dynamic and alternating formats rather than through more invasive changes.