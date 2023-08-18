Oier Lazkano won the fourth stage of the Return to Burgoswhich took place this Friday between Stage 4»Santa Gadea del Cid›Pradoluengo (Acebel-Vizcarra), 157 km long, in which Cousin Roglic confirmed his leadership, while Santiago Buitrago was second.

Buitrago came to define the victory of the stage, but in the last corner he had to slow down and lost the momentum for the finish.

The race

The breakaway, formed at the beginning of the stage, reached the last port without problems before a peloton that let go because the leader’s jersey for Primoz Roglic was not in danger.

The stage started from Santa Gadea del Cid and, 8 kilometers from the start, Oier Lazkano (Movistar), Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), Matteo Fabbro (Bora)Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education), Samuele Batistella (Astana), Joan Bou (Euskaltel), Gianluca Brambilla (Q36.5 Cycling Team) left the peloton and later joined Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), Raúl García Pierna (Kern Pharma Team).

At the Alto de Cubilla, Fabbro, Vine, Buitrago and Bambrilla scored points and, in the second, at the Alto de Portillo del Busto, Fabbro tried to get closer to Yates for the mountain jersey as the distance increased to 4 minutes.

in the squadJumbo Visma controlled the time of the breakaways, since the best placed in the breakaway in the general classification was Vine, so the peloton let the breakaway reach Pradoluengo, just before the last climb and with 2 kilometers to go, the advantage was 1 :30 so the stage winner would be decided among the 9 escapees.

The end

Very short relays were given, but nobody dared to launch a definitive attack until one kilometer from the finish line, the Q36.5 Cycling rider Gianluca Brambilla attacked, García Pierna tried to catch him and with the help of his breakaway companions they neutralized that attack to gamble on the last ramps of the day.

At 400 from the finish line, Joan Bou tried but it was not enough and at 200 from the finish line, Oier Lazkano launched a very strong attack that only Buitrago could follow, but the Spanish champion became strong and by barely a meter ahead he surpassed the Colombian

The last stage of the competition will take place this Saturday between Golmayo and Lagunas de Neila, of 160 kilometres, with a finish line in the out-of-category mountain prize.

classifications

Stage

1. Oier Lazkano 3 h 56 min 05 s

2. Santiago Buitrago mt.

3. Raúl García at 3 seconds

General

1. Primoz Roglic 12 h 16 min 29 s

2. Aleksandr Vlasov at 33 seconds

3. Adam Yates at 38 seconds

4. George Bennett at 1 min 52 sec

7. Einer Rubio at 2 min 26 s

