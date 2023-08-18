Football | The Veikkausliiga’s sensational club’s phenomenal winning streak extended again

VPS’ winning streak already stretched to eight matches.

Vaasa Football Club nujersi beat FC Lahti 2–0 on the away field and took their eighth consecutive victory in the Veikkausliiga. The strong VPS is fifth and one point away from fourth-placed AC Oulu.

VPS had suffered five consecutive losses before its winning streak that started at the beginning of July.

Ninth-ranked FC Lahti held VPS scoreless in the first half, but conceded twice in the second half. Yevgeny Bashkirov scored a 1–0 goal in the 54th minute, and Peter Godly Michael doubled the run away in the 76th minute.

Friday night in the second Veikkausliiga match, Honka beat IFK Mariehamn 1–0 away from home.