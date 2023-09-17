Monday, September 18, 2023
Santiago Buitrago: the prize he will win for being tenth in the Vuelta a España

September 17, 2023
in Sports
Santiago Buitrago: the prize he will win for being tenth in the Vuelta a España

Santiago Buitrago: the tears of the stage winner of the Giro d'Italia

He was the best Colombian overall.

Finish her Back to Spain with the title for Sepp Kusand with a team Jumbo Visma giant, who did not leave even the crumbs for others.

Kuss was escorted in the general classification by his squad mates Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic, second and third, respectively.
(Egan Bernal does not lie: he spoke loud and clear about his team’s present)(Analysis: x-ray of Colombian cycling in the Giro, Tour and Vuelta)

Very little the truth

The Colombian cyclists were protagonists and the best rider in the country was Santiago Buitragowhich occupied the tenth box.

He tried several times to be on the breakaway to win a stage, but he was unsuccessful. This year he won a day of Italy spin and finished 13th overall.

The Vuelta was good for him, as he managed to finish in the top 10, which earned him a special prize.

The team runner Bahrain You will receive 3,800 euros for that box, more or less 16 million pesos, an amount that will be distributed among all those who made up the group in the race.
(Shakira: Piqué’s unexpected reaction to the singer’s visit to Barranquilla)

