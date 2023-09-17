Santiago Buitrago: the prize he will win for being tenth in the Vuelta a España

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
He was the best Colombian overall.
Finish her Back to Spain with the title for Sepp Kusand with a team Jumbo Visma giant, who did not leave even the crumbs for others.
Kuss was escorted in the general classification by his squad mates Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic, second and third, respectively.
Very little the truth
The Colombian cyclists were protagonists and the best rider in the country was Santiago Buitragowhich occupied the tenth box.
He tried several times to be on the breakaway to win a stage, but he was unsuccessful. This year he won a day of Italy spin and finished 13th overall.
The Vuelta was good for him, as he managed to finish in the top 10, which earned him a special prize.
The team runner Bahrain You will receive 3,800 euros for that box, more or less 16 million pesos, an amount that will be distributed among all those who made up the group in the race.
