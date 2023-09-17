France | Robbers hijacked a car carrying Balmain products: Dozens of clothes missing just before Paris Fashion Week

At the time of the incident, the car was on its way from the airport to the fashion house’s premises.

17.9. 19:57

ROBBERS took dozens of clothes and accessories from the fashion house Balmain after hijacking the car carrying them in Paris, France.

At the time of the incident, the car was on its way from the airport to the fashion house’s premises. The stolen clothes and accessories were to be presented at a show during Paris Fashion Week on September 27.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on it, for example.

in France the creative director of the established Balmain Olivier Rousteing has told about the incident on Instagram. According to Rousteing, the driver had called him and told him that he had been attacked. The car driver survived the situation uninjured.

“This is so unfair. My team and I have been working so hard,” Rousteing wrote in his post on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

However, according to Reuters, Balmain plans to hold the show as planned despite the setback. However, the representative of the fashion house did not agree to comment on the alleged robbery.

of Paris fashion week starts on September 25. Fashion weeks are events that attract a lot of media attention, where fashion houses and designers present their future collections. Collections for spring and summer 2024 are on display in Paris.