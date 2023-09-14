Remco Evenepoel won in its third stage of the Back to Spainwhich was held this Thursday between Pola de Allande and La Cruz de Linares, 178 kilometers long, in which Sepp Kuss maintained the leadership of the competition, while Santiago Buitrago He retained his position.

Evenepoel got into a big escape, next to the Colombian, Egan Bernal, Damiano Carusoamong other figures in the caravan.

Egan, good.

The Belgian rider, who lost any chance of fighting for the competition title, has had the luxury of having been more than 10 minutes ahead of the main group.

And in the penultimate mountain prize, the Belgian got rid of his rivals and began to carve out his third partial victory this version of the Vuelta.

After having passed through el Alto de las Estacas and the Puerto de San Lorenzo, Evenepoel, embedded in a breakaway of 14 runners almost since the start of the day, has 106 points and can no longer be caught by anyone if the race ends on Sunday.

Evenepoel leads the second place finisher, the Dane Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), by 55 points, which are two more points than the 53 that a rider could achieve in the remainder of the race.

If his polka dot jersey is confirmed in Madrid, Remco would be the second Belgian rider to achieve the Mountain in the history of the Vuelta, after Thomas De Gendt in 2018.

This time there was no fight between the Jumbo riders, who dedicated themselves to protecting Kuss, their leader, from the attacks of Mikel Landa, Juan Ayuso and Enric Más.

⏪ No one has been able to with Evenepoel’s attack in La Cruz de Linares! 😏Is your third victory coming? ⏪ Nobody has been able to stop Evenepoel’s attack in La Cruz de Linares! 😏 Is his third victory coming?#LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/LDpjsiOdZ7 — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 14, 2023

This Friday, stage 19, La Bañeza and Íscar177 kilometers, ideal for a getaway or mass arrival.

Classifications

Stage

1. Remco Evenepoel 4h 47m 37s

2. Damiano Caruso at 4 min 44 s

3. Andreas Kron at 5 min 10 sec

4.Max Poole at 5 min 12 s

5. Paul Ourselin at 5 min 17 sec

7. Egan Bernal at 7 min 01 s

8. Juan Ayuso at 9 min 29 s

9. Enric Mas mt

10. Sepp Kuss mt

11. Primoz Roglic mt

12. Mikel Landa at 9 min 32 s

13. Jonas Vingegaard at 9 min 38 sec

15. Santiago Buitrago at 10 min 23 s

21. Einer Rubio at 11 min 06 s

General

1. Sepp Kuss 65h 31m 27s

2. Jonas Vingegaard at 17 seconds

3. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 08 s

4. Juan Ayuso at 4 min 00 s

5. Mikel Landa at 4 min 19 s

6. Enric Mas at 4 min 30 s

7. Cian Uijtbroeks at 4 min 30 s

8. Aleksandr Vlasov at 8 min 35 sec

9. Joao Almeida at 10 min 20 s

10. Santiago Buitrago 12 mi

