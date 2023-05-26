The Colombian Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) gave himself a tribute on the queen day of the Giro d’Italia, winning alone after 183 km and five climbs of the nineteenth stagedisputed between Longarone and the Three Peaks of Lavaredo, where the Slovenian Primoz Roglic cut 3 seconds from the British and pink jersey Geraint Thomas.

Technical draw between Thomas and Roglic, combative only with the goal in sight, a blow for Almeida, now far from pink, and glory for the man from Bogotá Santiago Buitrago, a 23-year-old young man who was able to make the escape of the day good by raising his arms alone in Las Tres Cimas de Lavaredothere where their mythical compatriot Lucho Herrera raised them to heaven in 1989.

So many years later, Colombian cycling raised its voice on the same stage, also for the second time in this Giro, since Einer Rubio led the way by winning in Crans Montana.

Buitrago’s Incredible Winning Attack at the Giro d’Italia

Buitrago, the best climber of the break, showed strength and intelligence against the Canadian Derek Gee, his rival in the last km, to attack 1.5 km from the top and take the spoils with a time of 5h.28.09, at an average of 33.5 km / hour. Gee crossed the finish line after 51 seconds, sunk after a very generous effort, and after 1.46 minutes the Danish Magnus Cort, both from the initial break.

At 7 km from the finish line, Derek Gee attacked, who knew that it would not be good to risk the stage with

Buitrago, the best climber of the escapees. “Mr. leaks” left, but

Buitrago, confident in his strength, let the Canadian do it, kept him “in a bain-marie” until the Israel runner began to slack off on the terrible ramps of 18 percent.

1.3 km away, the cyclist from Bogotá spoke, the same one who won the Lavarone stage in 2022. The Colombian came up, he was about to fulfill the prognosis that he was given as the winner when the breakaway was settled.

Buitrago reached the last section, already on a slight level, where he dressed up to enjoy his moment of glory.

He put on his glasses, closed his jersey and raised his arms to heaven. There where he before left his signature ‘Lucho’ Herrera.

EFE