This Thursday the first leg of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX final took place, and as it has been throughout the league, the refereeing was once again questioned for his performance, mainly due to an entry on sebastian cordovawhere the Chivas player only received a yellow card, an action about which the Tigres player himself has already spoken on social networks.

During the match in the 82nd minute, Alejandro Mayorga made a hard tackle on Sebastián Córdova, leaving the studs on the ankle of the Los Angeles player. tigersHowever, the referee Fernando Guerrero only issued a yellow card, the VAR He did not call the ‘Singer’, and this action generated controversy among the media, since the Chivas player had to be expelled for the entry.

Own sebastian cordova spoke on social networks about the play in which he received the kick, making clear his annoyance because the referee did not go to the VAR to expel the player from the Chivas.

“Incredible that they do not check in the VAR,” he wrote Cordova on his Twitter account, accompanied by a small video of the play where it is clearly observed that the Chivas player gives him a cunning kick with the studs.

The match between Tigres and Chivas corresponding to the first leg ended with a 0-0 draw at the Estadio Universitario, the return match will be held this Sunday, May 28 at the Akron Stadium, where the champion of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.