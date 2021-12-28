The management of Santiago Baños within America looks more worn every day, the sports president of the club has not delivered the results that a team like the Eagles should have and has lost the confidence of the fans who have tired of demanding his departure and Now it seems that the top management of the team, specifically the owner of the club, does not trust too much in the work of Baños.
Such is the case, that the most recent signing of América, Jonathan dos Santos was a direct order from Azcárraga, who skipped both the opinion of Baños and his participation in the negotiation, something that the owner of the club had not done at the same time. throughout the entire management of Santiago.
It seems that this position of the owner of the club was not well received by Baños, who yesterday, in the presentation of Dos Santos did not appear for a single minute by the nest of Coapa, it was even his second in command, Diego Ramírez who was He was in charge of giving him a tour of the facilities, while the team captain, Guillermo Ochoa, gave him a formal welcome, something that had not happened days before with Valdés, where Santiago did take charge of the entire protocol.
