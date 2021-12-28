Gazprom presented the concept of the third high-rise building in the Lakhta Center complex, as well as the concept of lighting the St. Petersburg TV Tower. Details of the architectural design were revealed in a press release published on December 28 at website holding.

“The balanced functional and elegant architectural composition of the new tower is based on the golden section principle. The shape of the tower is an exponential logarithmic spiral. This is a skyscraper with two buildings-wings, which are intertwined around closed translucent atriums, ”- thus the press service described the main elements of the skyscraper, which they want to build on the coast of the Gulf of Finland.

It became known that on December 28 the company presented this project to the authorities of St. Petersburg. It is noted that Smolny and the company’s management will hold negotiations to agree on these urban planning initiatives.

In addition, the height of the tower will be 555 m, and the area of ​​the construction will be 179 thousand square meters. m, said in “Gazprom”.

The height of the ceiling on the top floor (level) of the tower, on which the observation gallery will be located, will be 453 m.

The building will also be equipped with a parking lot and a number of office premises.

At the same time, the holding said how the new lighting of the St. Petersburg TV tower, located on the Aptekarsky Island, will look like.

“Kinetic media facade with a total area of ​​14.568 thousand square meters. m will create the effect of a “living” object due to the joint work of moving reflective elements and color-changing LEDs, ”added the press service.

The innovative public and business complex “Lakhta Center” is the central office of the “Gazprom” company, the total area of ​​the complex is 570 thousand square meters. m.

The Lakhta Center Tower is the tallest building in Europe, the northernmost skyscraper in the world, was built in 2018.

The high-rise building received an award in 2021 in the nominations: “The best high-rise building in Europe”, “Construction of high-rise buildings”, “The best building with a height of more than 400 meters”, “Facades of high-rise buildings” in the framework of the competition held by the International Council for High-Rise Construction and Urban Environment (CTBUH).

On May 25, 2021, the company presented the concept of the second tower of Lakhta Center at the Interdepartmental Council for the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement between St. Petersburg and PJSC Gazprom. It was noted that the height of the skyscraper will be 703 meters, and the area will be 220 thousand square meters. m.

The skyscraper will become the second tallest in the world, the building will have 150 floors.