Santiago Arias: this is how he stays in shape while he gets a new team

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 10, 2022
in Sports
santiago arias

The paisa soccer player is 30 years old.

Photo:

Instagram: @santiagoarias13

The Paisa soccer player is 30 years old.

The Colombian has been without a team since August, when he terminated his contract with Atlético de Madrid.

The Colombian side Santiago Arias, 30, has been left without a team since August 10, when he terminated his contract with Atlético de Madrid. What has surprised many is that the player, with a good career in international football, has been without a team for four months.

This misfortune could soon end for the Colombian, as the soccer transfer market will be reactivated next January and he could sign a new contract to join a club.

Since his goal is to return to a team to compete, Arias has shown on several occasions through his Instagram that he is still training. Although he does it alone and not with a squad, he seeks to stay in shape to have better chances.

What happened to Arias?

On October 9, 2019, Arias suffered a serious injury in the Qualifying match for Qatar 2022 against Venezuela, suffering a dislocation of the left ankle joint. This incident kept him off the courts for almost a year.

After recovering, he was taken into account more by Diego Simeone, technical director of Atlético de Madrid, for which on September 24, 2014, he was loaned with a purchase option to Bayer Leverkusen for one season. On August 30, 2021, he was loaned to Granada until the end of the season.

Now, after six months without a club and without competing or training with a high-level team, January will be a key month for Arias’ future, as it will define his future in football.

Meanwhile, the player born in Medellín shows that he works to maintain his physical condition by doing sports work.

