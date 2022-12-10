Mexico City.- The INE I would have to organize one of the most important elections in Mexico with one of the least rational and responsible electoral reforms, affirmed Lorenzo Córdova, president of the National Electoral Institute.

“If the reform approved by the majority of the Chamber of Deputies is approved in these terms, the technical quality of the elections in our country can be put at risk and with it the democratic governance that we have achieved.

“Among other things, the base of professionalism, certainty and technical quality that today characterizes the organization of certain, transparent, reliable and legitimate elections, the Electoral Professional Service, is hurt,” he said.

By signing collaboration agreements with the electoral bodies of the State of Mexico and Coahuila, where there will be elections next year, the counselor assured that the federal and concurrent elections of 2024 represent a technical challenge of enormous dimensions due to the number of positions to be disputed.

“These contests will take place in a country characterized, unfortunately, by polarization and intolerance, and even more so because these elections will eventually have to be organized a few months after the electoral rules are modified, in one of the reforms that up to now it seems to be the least rational and responsible that Mexicans have seen in almost half a century,” he added.

He argued that up to now the 32 OPLES and the INE They have applied the electoral model that has given peace and democratic governance to Mexico, and since 2014 there has not been a post-electoral conflict.

Córdova justified that credibility in the electoral system has not fallen from heaven, it is not an achievement of one or a group of people, but rather of personnel from the Institute, the OPLES and electoral tribunals.

Now, he said, for anyone, without being an electoral specialist, it is clear that the draft threatens the certainty and quality of the electoral processes.

For example, he warned, vacancies will be eliminated indiscriminately, structures that have intense work dynamics are merged, the number of ballots that the polling station presidents will receive is increased, and training times will be reduced.

“Measures that clearly do not contribute to the certainty of electoral processes and that put at risk one of the few things that have been done well in the country in the last three decades, an electoral system that has allowed us over time, have democratic elections as has happened in recent years.

“Let’s call things by their name, they are reforms that are being born with the seeds of division, of stirring up polarization and not of the consensus that an electoral reform should suppose,” he pointed out.

For this reason, he said, he joins the voices that have called for restraint and reflection, and for the Senate, with prudence, objectivity, information but, above all, with a State vision and democratic commitment, correct the course and avoid that the organization of elections is put at risk.

Because in the reform approved by the Chamber of Deputies, which must be reviewed by the Senate, the executive secretary, Edmundo Jacobo, is immediately dismissed, the counselor reminded the legislators: “that he has a constitutional mandate and appointment, although some They didn’t realize it.”