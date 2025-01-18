Football misses Xavi Hernández. The former Barça coach and legend of the same club as a player has been without a team for months after leaving the Camp Nou bench at the end of the 2023/2024 season. In a recent interview, Santi Cazorla has revealed an anecdote about the Catalanduring his time as coach of Al-Sadd, where he coincided with the current Real Oviedo player.

“I know that Xavi feels the same about Barcelona that I feel about Oviedo. He came to the bench at a low moment, out of love for the club and wanting to help. He trusted young players who are emerging today and are world class, such as Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí. He got them back so they could fight for titles. But that was not valued“, stated Cazorla for TheAthletic.

“They have been unfair to him and he has suffered a lot. I have spoken with him, has had a very bad time. Now he wants to rest and spend time with his family. But in the future he will train again,” said the Asturian midfielder, after emphasizing the trophies achieved by Xavi.

Cazorla explained that the former Barça player underwent a big change after taking the reins of the Al-Sadd bench: “Once he told me that I didn’t want to be a coachbut when he took the course something awakened inside him. As a player, Xavi was quiet, reserved and spoke softly. In his first talk at half-time as my coach, he was very angry, hitting with his fist, throwing bottles.. “I thought he wasn’t the same guy I knew.”





“He told me later: ‘Santi, when you are a coach everything is completely different. Later you will realize that if you want to do it yourself, you will have to change to be able to manage a group of players‘”, commented the Real Oviedo player.