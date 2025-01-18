Sevilla’s second away win in LaLiga, first in 2025 for García Pimienta’s team, who could not have reacted in a better way to remove doubts and gain a good boost in the table. Girona took the lead in the first half with a goal from Arnau, but Saúl and Lukebakio turned the tables after the restart. Three golden points for the Nervión team (1-2). This is how they played… NYLAND Good Little to do in the goal and several worthwhile interventions, among them one in the first half, becoming huge against Abel Ruiz. CARMONA Approved Demanded by Bryan Gil in the first half, he closed his plot much better in the second half. BADÉ Approved It is not known if his head is in Birmingham or Babia. What a great year 2025 has been. Since Monchi wants to sign him again, he has been confused. He failed in Arnau’s goal. The rest, acceptable. GUDELJ Good He was used successfully in the aerial game. Serious game from the Serbian as a center back in Montilivi. PEDROSA Approved He combined well with Vargas and looked better in attack than in defense. The Catalan side is correct. LOKONGA Good In Montilivi he had a more positional task, which he fulfilled quite well both in maintaining balance in the middle and in helping Carmona. SAÚL Notable He didn’t get off to a good start but ended up being the man of the match. He appeared in the area to score Sevilla’s first goal and then assisted Lukebakio for the victory. Remarkable impeccable. SOW Good He chased the dangerous Arnau for kilometers and linked good offensive actions in the three quarters. He woke up, in short. LUKEBAKIO Notable He always provides the differential play. In the epilogue of the clash, he collected the ball from Saúl and invented a fantastic maneuver that ended with the ball in the back of Gazzaniga’s net to secure Sevilla’s victory. VARGAS Very Vertical, associative and very eager. He enjoyed a great double chance in the first half. He ran out of gas at game time. ISAAC Approved He caused the penalty and felt confident to take it, but it was easy for Gazzaniga to execute. Stiff in the definition. Nobody beats you. KIKE SALAS Approved He had minutes in the second half and took advantage of them with personality after a complicated week for him due to the mess of his alleged involvement in a betting rigging. IDUMBO Approved He did not have meters to overflow but he worked intensely on the wing. EJUKE Approved The best news was his reappearance three months after being injured in Montjuic. He left some signature brush strokes on the left. AGOUMÉ Unrated No time. JUANLU Not rated He came out in injury time, like Agoumé. GARCÍA PIMIENTA Notable Good reaction in the second half and correct with the changes to win the game.

