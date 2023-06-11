Sant’Antimo murders, the son of the murderer to the investigators: “My father was in love with my wife”

The man who killed his son-in-law and daughter-in-law in Sant’Antimo had “lost his head” for his son’s wife. This is what emerges from the testimonies of the family members of Raffaele Caiazzo, arrested for the double murder of his daughter’s husband, Luigi Cammisa, and his son’s wife, Maria Brigida Pesacane.

For months Caiazzo had accused his son-in-law and daughter-in-law of having betrayed his children and of carrying on a parallel relationship. The 44-year-old had even gone so far as to insinuate that he himself had an affair with his daughter-in-law.

Absurdity according to the rest of the family, who had met the evening before the double murder to give the man a last warning. According to his son, Caiazzo had admitted that he had lied about a relationship with Brigida, but continued to maintain that she and his son-in-law had an affair. “Something that no one has ever believed,” said Caiazzo’s son, who lost his wife on Thursday. At that point both couples would have told him “they no longer want to have anything to do with him”. The next morning, the man walked out of his house with his gun and committed the two murders.

“In the family we have been convinced, for some months, that my father had lost his head for Bridget, absolutely not reciprocated by her, and that this situation was at the origin of his mania of jealousy towards the girl”, he confirmed to the carabinieri the daughter of Caiazzo, wife of Cammisa. “I am convinced that the killing of my husband is an extreme act of jealousy of my father, who then went to my sister-in-law’s house, killing her too, because he was convinced that, by going to prison, he would no longer be allowed to see her , nor to be close to her ”, continues the report, according to reports from the Republic. “In the family we have been dealing with the problem for a few months that my father has fallen in love with my partner. For some time now he has been claiming that she has an affair with my sister’s husband, Luigi Cammisa”, the testimony of the son, who reiterated how he and his sister continued to say “that hers were only fantasies, so much so that they both came to quarrel with him and no longer want to have anything to do with our father”.