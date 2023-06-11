Head of the Crimean Parliament Konstantinov: Ukraine’s statehood exists only in social networks

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said that the statehood of Ukraine exists only in social networks. He stated this on the air of the TV channel “Crimea 24”.

“Today, the statehood of Ukraine has been lost in fact,” the politician noted.

He expressed the opinion that certain media and social networks are still discussing this topic, but in fact, statehood no longer exists. According to him, the future of Ukraine and its borders is an important issue for discussion.

Earlier, Konstantinov announced the upcoming division of Ukraine. According to him, everything is moving towards this, it is understood, including in Kyiv. However, scenarios for the division of the state may be different. He expressed the opinion that Odessa and the entire Black Sea region should remain under Russian control.

On June 8, the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, spoke about a possible offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the peninsula. The politician assessed the possibility of an offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the peninsula and stressed that the Ukrainian military did not see anything on the peninsula.