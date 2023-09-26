Santanchè, the trip to China empties Enit’s coffers. Here’s how much the institutional trip cost

Daniela Santanchè returns to the center of controversy, this time for a business trip to China. Hunted by justice, abandoned by her parents in the battle against short-term rentals, all she has left is escape and a taste for travel which, however, risk putting it to the test the Enit the tourism body that – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – acts as its ATMalthough it is in temporary operation, forced to move resources from one chapter to another, to procrastinate ordinary activities and delay the payment of suppliers for comply with the minister’s wishes. Discontent also filters from the general directorates of the ministry which see resources taken away and spent on ministerial tours. “This trip was an important moment of comparison and meeting between two cultures and two very different visions”. Santanchè thus speaks of the “oriental mission” that held her away from Rome from 17 to 24 September.

With what results it is too early to say while it is certain, even if provisional, the cost for Italians: over 134 thousand euros, plus various expensesto which others must be added 21 thousand for the episode in Seoul. All to pay for the minister, her trusted collaborators and promote the tour. The bill for three days in China will be 134,689.26 euros, plus various expenses. For the trip to Korea another 21,149.95 euros. Very respectable figures, especially – continues Il Fatto – if the business delegation paid the costs themselves.

“We activated ours sales representative on site who went independently, paying for hotels and taking advantage of the rates in the areas affiliated with Ita Airways. The trade delegation paid for everything, those 155 thousand euros in one week for 14 people. The ministry’s response: “The minister and the institutional delegates did not make use of state but scheduled flights and stayed in the most convenient hotels among those affiliated with the local embassies and consulates. The two nights of hotel in Macao for the minister and the institutional delegates were offered by the organisers”. What is certain – concludes Il Fatto – is that for the trip to the Global Tourism Economy Forum the institutional delegation only of six people he spent €26,000 each.

