Mexico City.- Week three of the 2023 season of the National Football League (NFL) (NFL) has concluded its celebrations this Monday after the third Monday Night Football (MNF), which, on this occasion, was played by Bengals-Rams and Buccaneers-Eagles.
Hostilities began with Thursday Night Football (TNF) that took place between San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. Three days later the activity continued with an enormous number of commitments to be played at different venues throughout the USA.
When the latest results of this week 3 At Debate Deportes we want to share with you the scores of all the grids that were part of the programming of the most important championship in the world. football.
- 49ers 30-12 Giants
- Lions 20-6 Falcons
- Vikings 24-28 Chargers
- Packers 18-17 Saints
- Jaguars 17-37 Arizona
- Dolphins 70-20 Broncos
- Browns 27-3 Titans
- Washington 3-37 Bills
- Ravens 19-22 Colts
- Jets 10-15 Patriots
- Seahawks 37-27 Panthers
- Chiefs 41-10 Bears
- Cardinals 28-16 Jets
- Raiders 18-23 Steelers
- Buccaneers 11-25 Eagles
- Bengals 19-16 Rams
