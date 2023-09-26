Mexico City.- Week three of the 2023 season of the National Football League (NFL) (NFL) has concluded its celebrations this Monday after the third Monday Night Football (MNF), which, on this occasion, was played by Bengals-Rams and Buccaneers-Eagles.

Hostilities began with Thursday Night Football (TNF) that took place between San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. Three days later the activity continued with an enormous number of commitments to be played at different venues throughout the USA.

When the latest results of this week 3 At Debate Deportes we want to share with you the scores of all the grids that were part of the programming of the most important championship in the world. football.

Handmade NFL helmets

jam media

49ers 30-12 Giants

Lions 20-6 Falcons

Vikings 24-28 Chargers

Packers 18-17 Saints

Jaguars 17-37 Arizona

Dolphins 70-20 Broncos

Browns 27-3 Titans

Washington 3-37 Bills

Ravens 19-22 Colts

Jets 10-15 Patriots

Seahawks 37-27 Panthers

Chiefs 41-10 Bears

Cardinals 28-16 Jets

Raiders 18-23 Steelers

Buccaneers 11-25 Eagles

Bengals 19-16 Rams

Handmade ovoid with the 49ers shield

jam media

