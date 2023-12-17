The most fans of Christmas and from the festive atmosphere they eagerly await this time of year to arrive. For this group of people there is the perfect event: SantaCon, which is held in different places in the United States during December.

As described by the site santacon.info, it is a “convention of saints”; that is, a group of men and women dressed as the emblematic Christmas character. The goal is to have fun.

Where to enjoy SantaCon in Florida

Although the official event page says that the party is “everywhere,” it made available a section with all locations and dates in each of the states Americans.

Beyond those that have already passed, coming soon there will be five SantaCon celebrations in Florida which will take place from Thursday, December 14 to Saturday, December 23. These are:

Delray Beach, Thursday, December 14: Starts at 7:30 pm Honey Delray, located at 16 E Atlantic Ave. Winter Heaven, Friday, December 15: Meetup is at 6 pm at Grove Roots Brewing Company, 302 3rd St SW. Fort Lauderdale, Saturday, December 16: Starts at 6 pm at YOLO, whose address is 333 E Las Olas Blvd. Key West, Saturday, December 16: Meeting is at 6 p.m. at Conch Republic Seafood Company, 631 Greene St. Cocoa Village, Saturday, December 23: Starts at 6 pm at Cocoa Elks Lodge and continues at different bars.

The call to SantaCon in Cocoa Beach, Florida Photo: www.santacon.info/Cocoa_Village-FL/

Most events are for those over 21 years of age, as they generally involve alcohol intake. In some cases, Attending the event is free, but in others you have to pay an advance amountsince they have the modality of “pub crawl”. For more information, you can consult the official site of SantaConwhere everything is detailed.