Santa Marta receives accolade to hold Pan American Youth Games 2025

The Panam Sports Commission, a sports organization that brings together 41 countries in the Americas, concluded that Santa Marta is in a position to host the 2025 Pan American Youth Games.

The pronouncement comes after a three-day technical visit in which the sports venues, hotel infrastructure of the capital of Magdalena and its urban planning works were evaluated.

Santa Marta is in good condition

Ivar Sisniega, Secretary General of Panam Sports; Carlos Caicedo, Governor of Magdalena; Neven Ilic, president of Panam Sports; and Virna Johnson, mayor of Santa Marta. Photo: Governorate of Magdalena

Neven Ilíc, president of Panam Sports, even stated that under the current conditions Santa Marta could be the sub-host of the Pan American Seniors in 2027.

Carlos Caicedo, governor, was satisfied with the balance of the visit and the organization’s announcement.

“I am sure that Santa Marta will go above and beyond to favor our young people and their families. In addition, the inhabitants of the city will have first-class scenarios left, “added Caicedo

The city will host the first Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games next Novemberin which 36 countries of the region will participate.

The venue for the second edition of the Pan American Youth Games is also targeted by Brasilia, Tijuana and Lima.

At the end of last year, the Colombian city of Cali hosted the first version of this event, which was attended by 2,540 athletes from 41 countries.

