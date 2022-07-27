It is undeniable that among the protagonists of the just finished edition of L’Isola dei Famosi, Lory Del Santo has been able to make people talk about themselves, for better or for worse. Reached by the microphones of “It will not happen anymore”, the former castaway has wanted to take a few pebbles off his shoe.

First of all, Lory he wanted to clarify the origin of the differences that he had with other reality contestants: “I thought I had friends like Clemente, Laura. I thought that since we met first at the start we had created a climate of trust, but no “.

“It was enough for Nicolas Vaporidis to confide some unfounded suspicion about me, some negative voice to create an insurmountable barrier. It was he who spread these rumors, he said that I had said things against them ”.

“I told him that the other couples wanted to agree and fly it. He told it, this was enough to put me against everyone ”. On the winner of the program, Nicolas Vaporidis, Lory doesn’t seem to have formed an opinion positive: “He managed to create a fortress with Edoardo and Guendalina Tavassi, Alessandro and Carmen Di Pietro and go against the others”. “First against Roger, then he realized that it was better to go against Laura and Clemente. She pretended to work by counting two logs, going fishing once every two weeks “.

But not only that, even the pundits were not entirely honest according to the shipwrecked woman, who is particularly resentful of Vladimir Luxuria: “Vladimir said some things that made my hair white. There are things that are not said, you may be unpleasant, you can hate me but you cannot invent things that never existed “.

“The thing amazed me. Ilary, on the other hand, is nice, she is neutral, she has no particular opinions since she is the manager ”. Speaking of Ilary, the former shipwreck also wanted to express an opinion regarding the difficult separation that the presenter is facing: “After 17 years something can get stuck, there can always be a desire to explore other ways. That’s it, it can happen “. Inevitable, of course, a question about the woman’s partner, Marco Cucolo: “He is in Naples, he has to undergo surgery. We are divided now but then he will come to me if the timing of the operation allows it “.