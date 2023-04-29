Santa Fe remains a doubt. Sometimes he reacts and gets up and seems invincible, and suddenly he stumbles and goes down. And due to this irregularity, with only four games to go to finish the round-robin phase, it continues outside the eight and with the road uphill.

That’s why this Saturday When Santa Fe hosts Deportes Tolima (2 pm) at El Campín, winning is not a necessity but an obligation. The game will be seen by Win Sports +.

Santa Fe has 20 points, it comes from losing ugly in its visit to Águilas Doradas (3-1), but before that it had beaten Gimnasia in the Copa Sudamericana (2-1) and had beaten Bucaramanga 3-0; That is why the team believes that if they show their best version, the one that has led them to win important games, and not that gray face from the previous date, they will be able to fight. But first things first, win this Saturday.

Coach Harold Rivera has a great mission, he must finalize the classification, and for that he needed these days to adjust the defensive nuts that were loose against Águilas. That day, Rivera expressed: “We cannot give advantages, not only to this team but to anyone, because they surely charge us.”

Tolima arrives with a new coach

And this Saturday’s rival will be a tough demand, a Tolima that arrives with a new coach after the departure of Hernán Torres and the presentation, this Friday, of the Argentine Juan Cruz Real, a Tolima that is a direct rival, since it has one point less than the cardinals, 19, and if he gave the helm on the bench it is to try to qualify.

Santa Fe has left on the calendar to play the classic on the next date against Millonarios, then hosts Huila and closes the visit phase to Once Caldas, that is, 12 points at stake to fight for the classification, without much margin of error.

And to this is added that the team has no savings and must visit Universitario de Perú next week in the Copa Sudamericana.

Santa Fe appeals to show its sharp claws, with Rodallega, Sambueza and Enamorado as bulwarks to seek victory and try to return to the fight. The margin narrows.

