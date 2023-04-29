Mexico City.- On this day number 17 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga Mx, the teams classified to league and the reclassification keys, as it is the last of the regular phase that those who still have the possibility of continuing in competition pay attention to.

Blue Cross and Saints They are two teams that are among the twelve best in the table, the first secured their participation in the playoffs despite chaining two defeats against America (1-3) and Chivas (2-1). In this match the mentality will be to add three to play the next round as a local.

On the other hand, the Warriors begin to close the first stage with less record in attack since their survival hangs by a thread. One last disaster would practically be the end of its history in the Closing 2023 after a campaign for oblivion.

The multiple goals suffered by the team of the Lagoon region, mainly in the TSM, he placed them in a bottom drawer in the qualifier. They reversed the situation little by little but they did not show a solid team to fight for the league crown, a situation that the board wanted to solve by ending their relationship with Eduardo Fentanes and welcome to Paul Repetto at the beginning of the week.

Cruz Azul will do the honors to Santos Laguna

middle jam

Blue Cross It does not go down but it does not go up in the general classification either. It continues with 21 units, product of six wins, three draws and seven losses. Instead Saints Lagoon it is eleventh with 19 units as a result of five wins, four draws and seven setbacks.

In Debate Sports we will let you know when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the game, Blue Cross vs Saints Lagooncorresponding to day 17 of the Closing 2023 of mx league.

Protocol ceremony at the Azteca

middle jam

We recommend you read

The confrontation between celestes and santistas will take place this Saturday, April 29 at the Aztec stadium at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:05 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission will appear on open television, on channel 5, on pay TV, on TUDN, and on ‘streaming’, on Vix.