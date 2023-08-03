Santa Fe vs. Medellín, live: follow the minute by minute

Independiente Santa Fe goes out again to the field of El Campín to play the match of date 3 of the League against Independiente Medellín, a team that is led by the Uruguayan Alfredo Arias, former cardinal team coach.

Arias left Santa Fe at the end of 2022 to manage Peñarol of Uruguay. He returned to the country this semester to lead the Powerful and it will be his return to the capital as a rival (7:30 pm.

In Santa Fe, meanwhile, they think about the second victory of the semester after beating Jaguares 1-0 and after the loss in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Colombia Cup against Cali.

SPORTS