the last days for Santa Fe they have been very complicated. Three consecutive defeats, one in the Copa Sudamericana, against Universitario, and two in the League, against Millonarios and Nacional, forced the managers to make drastic decisions.

On Thursday, Harold Rivera stopped being the coach of Santa Fe, after the 0-2 against Nacional in El Campín. “One does not even take those measures, but touches. We must avoid problems and we do not want to generate violence. There was an angry rostrum and there were charges against the coach”, declared the president of Santa Fe, Eduardo Méndez, who appeared at the press conference after that meeting.

As a short-term measure to try to straighten the path in the League, in which Santa Fe still has options to qualify for home runs, the directors left Gerardo Bedoya as the technician in charge while they get a new coach.

One of the last joys of Santa Fe was the 2-1 victory against Gimnasia y Esgrima de la Plata, in the Copa Sudamericana. That result seemed to guide the qualification to the round of 16, but then, the defeat against Universitario complicated the panorama.

That match against Gimnasia was played on April 18 and since then, Conmebol had opened an investigation against the club for the poor condition of the El Campín pitch in that match. Now, the entity made a decision.

Conmebol’s decision: fine Santa Fe

In the resolution issued by Conmebol, it was announced that Santa Fe must pay a fine of $10,000. That money will be deducted from the amount they receive for broadcast and sponsorship rights, according to the entity’s statement.

“1°. To impose a fine of USD 10,000 (ten thousand US dollars) on Independiente Santa Fe for infraction of article 4.3.1.2 of the Conmebol Sudamericana 2023 Club Manual. The amount of this fine will be automatically debited from the amount to be received by the Conmebol Club for Television or Sponsorship rights”, says the Conmebol statement.

The fine comes just when IDRD officials, in various interviews in different media outlets, have insisted that the El Campín pitch is in perfect condition. Who is right then?

