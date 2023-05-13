Mexico City.- Between Friday night and Saturday morning, there will be very heavy rains in Chiapas, heavy rains in San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Campeche, showers in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Morelos, Mexico City, Michoacán, Guerrero, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, as well as isolated rains in Durango, Zacatecas, Jalisco and Colima, according to to the weather forecast for central and southern Mexico from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The dependency belonging to the With water explained that the rains in the aforementioned states will be accompanied by electric shocks, hail fall and strong gusts of wind. This climate will be caused by the interaction of two low pressure channels with the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

For this Saturday, two low pressure channels will prevail over the east and southeast of the national territory, in combination with the subtropical jet stream and the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea. This will cause showers and heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and hail fall in areas of the west, east, center, south and southeast of the Mexican Republic, including the Valley of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, forecasting punctual intense rains in Puebla and Veracruz.

In turn, the SMN foresees conditions for the possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in areas of Hidalgo, the State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz. As well as cooling of evening temperatures over entities in the north, northeast, east and center of the country, while in the states of the Mexican Pacific coast, southeast of the national territory and the Yucatan Peninsula, the hot to very hot environment will continue with higher maximum temperatures at 40 °C in areas of Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for this Saturday, May 13, 2023:

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Puebla and Veracruz.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): San Luis Potosí, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Chihuahua, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Guanajuato, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Durango, Zacatecas, Jalisco, Colima and Yucatán.

Very heavy to intense rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and cause landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Saturday, May 13, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla (southwest), State of Mexico (southwest) and Morelos.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Saturday, May 13, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Zacatecas.

Wind forecast for this Saturday, May 13, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Sonora, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán, and with possible dust storms: Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Mexico City and Morelos.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Saturday morning a cool atmosphere at dawn with mist, fog banks in high areas and partly cloudy skies. Warm atmosphere in the afternoon with increased cloudiness and probability of heavy rains that could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. In Mexico City, a maximum temperature of 26 to 28 °C is forecast, a minimum temperature of 13 to 15 °C and a westerly wind with gusts of up to 60 km/h. For the capital of the State of Mexico, a maximum temperature of 22 to 24 °C, minimum temperature of 7 to 9 °C and wind from variable direction with gusts of up to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the afternoon with a probability of showers, electric shocks and possible hail in Michoacán, as well as isolated rains in Jalisco and Colima, and no rain in Nayarit. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot during the afternoon. West component wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and probability of dust storms in areas of Jalisco.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with heavy occasional rains that could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and generate landslides and floods in low-lying areas of Oaxaca and Chiapas; and showers in Guerrero, all the rains with electric shocks and possible hail fall. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. South component wind of 20 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h in Oaxaca (east) and Chiapas (west).

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day with punctual intense rains that could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and generate landslides and floods in low-lying areas of Veracruz, as well as showers in Tabasco, which will be accompanied by electric shocks and hail fall . Temperate environment in the morning and hot to very hot during the afternoon. East and southeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region with gusts of up to 90 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Veracruz, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Tabasco.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies in the morning, increasing cloudiness during the afternoon with isolated rains in Yucatán and intervals of showers in Campeche and Quintana Roo, accompanied by electrical discharges. Temperate environment during the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. East and southeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Campeche and Yucatán.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with very heavy rains in San Luis Potosí, these rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and hail fall, likewise, they could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and generate landslides and floods in low areas of said entities. Isolated rains are also expected in Zacatecas, and no rain in Aguascalientes. Cool environment in the morning and very cold with possible frost in the Sierra de Zacatecas, and hot environment in the afternoon. Wind with gusts of up to 70 km/h with dust storms in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí, and gusts of up to 60 km/h in Aguascalientes.

Weather forecast for Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guanajuato and Puebla

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy during the afternoon with punctual intense rains in Puebla, very heavy rains in Querétaro and Hidalgo, and heavy rains in Tlaxcala. Said rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and generate landslides and floods in low-lying areas of such entities. In addition, intervals of showers are expected in Guanajuato and Morelos. All the rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Cool environment in the morning and warm to hot during the afternoon. Variable direction wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla, and from 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in Guanajuato, Querétaro and Morelos.