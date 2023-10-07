You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Santa Fe vs. Olympia
Santa Fe vs. Olympia
Conmebol puts the magnifying glass on the cardinal team.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The attackers Griselda Garay and Amada Peralta completed this Thursday the comeback of Olimpia, which took a 1-2 victory this Thursday and made Independiente’s home debut bitter Santa Fe in Group B of the Copa Libertadores Femenina.
At the Techo stadium in Bogotá, the hosts had taken an advantage with a goal from attacker Diana Celis, but they could not sustain or increase the advantage against rivals who opted for strong play and were effective in front of goal.
Possible sanction
During the match, bad behavior was recorded by the Independiente Santa Fe fans, who attacked the Paraguayan players with insults.
Olympia’s goalkeeper Gloria Salebwas the center of shouts and offensive chants from the fans located in the stands behind the goal, which caught the attention of Conmebol.
Well, these shouts at the goalkeeper, which are common in men’s league matches by the Cardinal fans, could lead to possible sanctions.
According to journalist María Chavarro, Conmebol took action on the matter and would open disciplinary proceedings against the Santa Fe club.
The club, therefore, is exposed to possible fines or disciplinary sanctions for these events.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santa #exposed #sanction #offensive #songs #womens #Copa #Libertadores