The attackers Griselda Garay and Amada Peralta completed this Thursday the comeback of Olimpia, which took a 1-2 victory this Thursday and made Independiente’s home debut bitter Santa Fe in Group B of the Copa Libertadores Femenina.

At the Techo stadium in Bogotá, the hosts had taken an advantage with a goal from attacker Diana Celis, but they could not sustain or increase the advantage against rivals who opted for strong play and were effective in front of goal.

Possible sanction

During the match, bad behavior was recorded by the Independiente Santa Fe fans, who attacked the Paraguayan players with insults.

Olympia’s goalkeeper Gloria Salebwas the center of shouts and offensive chants from the fans located in the stands behind the goal, which caught the attention of Conmebol.

Well, these shouts at the goalkeeper, which are common in men’s league matches by the Cardinal fans, could lead to possible sanctions.

According to journalist María Chavarro, Conmebol took action on the matter and would open disciplinary proceedings against the Santa Fe club.

The club, therefore, is exposed to possible fines or disciplinary sanctions for these events.

SPORTS

