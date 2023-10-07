Italian politics is increasingly divided, the old irons are recomposed in other forms and in different formations but nothing changes

And I’m going to party. Everyone is ready to save the country, they have the recipe to solve the problems economic problemsof the migrants and of politicized judiciaryIt is in the Italian DNA that thrives, malignantly, the idea that “I’ll take care of it now”“now you will see how things will change”. In this fragmentation which led to the deposit at the Interior Ministry, as per practice, of one hundred and one symbols there is instability, the progressive loss of identity, but also the presumption that in addition to the troubleshooting of the national football teamconcerns us, and concerns the splinterists, the factionalists and the account holders, who from all regions of the country do nothing but seek distinction, not agreeing on practically anything.

There is the fucked-up politics that is the foundation Forza Italia Now!, or the former banker who finally decided to change the country by creating the Democratic partybut truly democratic, or the ex-Mayor who no longer believes in Europe, welfare, trade unions and weather forecasts, “fake news for ever”, and the Anglo-Saxon name of the new party. All against all, with the certainty that the “zero point something” can be a warning to the usual dividing and colonizing parties of every “ciddia”, if they were not so exuberant we could take them seriously, including Calenda, who at least in his being “pariolin-naive” he seems sincere.

But there is something deeper in this division, in this one parcelling which does not bode well, also because the time of crossed vetoes is definitively over, but quail jumping is always an appreciated sport. In the last legislature there were three hundred and four turns, and it is often difficult to understand the absurdity of the absence of mandate constraints which involves the ancient rite of betrayal, of stabbing in the back, if not the clear buying and selling of our (your ) representatives. Is it the fault of unlikely leaders? of new leaders who still can’t believe they are leaders, even of the five-starred ones?

And the left, more and more left of the Bonelli and Fratoianni and Signora, which threaten to split the atom of their little parties that not even Oppenheimer. As we said earlier, presumption, Italian narcissism has no comparison, and go and reread Di Pietro’s unlikely and tragic parable, now fortunately forgotten both as a magistrate and as head of Italy of values. But many clouds obscure the clear sky of this endless summer. Alemannosaddened, the ultra-mobile Florentine, even the sensitive one Elena Bonetti threatens disaster if the creation of the Center is not achieved, an ircocerb of noble lineage but impossible to achieve, with this human and political material.

And then the list is infinite and there is no shortage of surprises, because some former big names of the Kasta which has become to all intents and purposes a Kastina, maneuver in the shadows, and we are terrified by Di Battista’s announcement and some other sleeping exponent, perhaps Alfano, and even Fini is already in line, before being pushed back and this time into oblivion.

Politics is a difficult, tiring activity with great economic rewards, say some gossips and with little consideration for the mass of envious losers, but Renzi is the worst and the best of all in this championship, because he continues to want to do things (and he is partly right) the left using the right, sort of Forza Italia A Christian and Democrat, and she is still old despite being the oldest politician around, from the scouts to Palazzo Chigi.

Of course he won’t succeed because some big guns are ready (Rosato, Lotti and Bellanova) who will create as many movements, study centers and therefore present their symbol, and of course I won’t mention the Democratic Party which is now a hive of currents and groupings that would give anyone a headache.

This sad and insignificant game manifests the impossibility of describing the countryor perhaps its natural vocation to not want to be described, because the right-right has to deal with a galaxy of incognito sub-parties and the left-left with its extinction, and perhaps Bonaccini is right who sees his future as a grandfather, but always with Ray-Bans.

Names and symbols change and times change but the old irons of politics are recomposed in other forms and in different formations, as if to reassure that apparent change, novelty always hides a return to the origins, and if you look at the Florentine’s grin you will see, but only for a moment, another grin that we had recently forgotten. Long live this Beautiful Italy.

