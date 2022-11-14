The fans of Santa Fe they took a deep breath, grabbed hold of all the religious images they had at hand and saw how, at the end of the game, they were saved from a game in which their team returned to doubts, attacking problems and despair, and in which Junior he was able to liquidate it with a goal in replacement time. The VAR ended up saving them so that they stayed with a 0-0 that knows little.

Junior, from the statements of his coach, Julio Comesaña, after the match against Millonarios, seemed to take an attitude of resignation to face Santa Fe. He decided to hold on, measure the air he was going to spend in Bogotá with a payroll limited by a large amount. injured and from there, see what was enough for him.

Santa Fe, on the other hand, ended up helping Junior because of the way he approached the game: he bet on a game that was too slow, without surprise, with which he helped that physical savings plan that the visitor brought. There were no major demands and the two goalkeepers, despite the fact that the pitch at El Campín is still bad and muddy, went to halftime with clean uniforms.

Actions of the match Santa Fe vs. Junior. See also Alfredo Arias is not mistaken: this he said about the presentation of Santa Fe Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

Junior maintained a plan similar to that of the first half after intermission, with a change of chips, Yesus Cabrera for Luis González, with a poor game. Santa Fe, who had lost Harold Rivera very early, tried to put a little more rhythm into the game, without much success at first.

The penalty that they did not give to Santa Fe

With this panorama, the referee of the match, Alexander Ospina, was the protagonist, for worse. After listening to the VAR and taking several minutes to make a decision, he decided not to penalize a foul by Jorge Arias against José Enamorado. The video referee first reviewed the action to see if the Santa Fe player was ahead. His position was legal, with which he left the action in progress and put Ospina to decide if there was a foul. He didn’t think so.

A new intervention of the VAR left Santa Fe with ten players, at 32 of the second stage, after a strong entry from the right side, Carlos Moreno, to Carlos Bacca, And there, Junior was emboldened and the game turned hand to hand. hand.

Actions of the match Santa Fe vs. Junior. See also Geisson Perea, Santa Fe player who lowered his shorts, breaks the silence Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

In Santa Fe, the reaction from the bench was not immediate: 12 minutes passed between the red card and the first move ordered by Alfredo Arias, with the inputs of Jeferson Rivas for Enamorado. And already in replacement time, the DT played it for a debutant, Omer Almanza, instead of Wilson Morelo.

Almanza entered at least with the desire to fight and finally demanded Sebastián Viera. But Junior had the clearest, in a play that ended with a shot by Bacca, a rebound by goalkeeper José Silva and a goal by Yesus Cabrera, but the VAR warned Ospina that he was out of place. And in the last action of the game, Jeferson Rivas had it to score, but he put the wrong foot on the ball and threw it out. He spent more in added time than in the 90 minutes…

With five points, Santa Fe is still up, but on Monday it could lose the first place in the table, if there is a winner in the duel between Millonarios and Pereira, on the same stage and at the same time. But it was not a good time to lose points at home, much less so that doubts about the team’s performance returned.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Sub-Editor

@josasc

More sports news