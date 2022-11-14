Cassandra Sanchez de Lamadriddaughter of Jessica Newtonhas specified together with the cumbiambero Deyvis Orosco one of the longest lasting relationships in the art world.

In 2021, they both became parents. Orosco openly commented that Cassandra has been an unconditional support for him. He knows what his future wife is doing and what the history of his romance is.

What does Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid do for a living?

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid is linked to the field of beauty. On her Instagram account, she introduces herself as a businesswoman and CEO of the DCW Management agency, which includes familiar faces such as Miss Peru 2020, Janick Maceta.

Also, according to her LinkedIn profile, Cassandra has had work experiences such as being a commercial manager in the Miss Peru organization. On the other hand, she has higher studies in Communication Sciences, at the University of Lima.

It also has specializations in Advertising and Marketing. This knowledge would have led her to bet on jobs related to these today.

Cassandra and part of the work team at the agency she works for. Photo: LR Composite/Instagram Capture

What is the love story between Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and Deyvis Orosco?

About exactly how they got to know each other is still a question, since both have kept it in reserve. However, in an interview conducted by Magaly Medina, they shed some light on the beginning of their sentimental bond.

“No one knows when we met, neither his mother nor mine. We keep that to ourselves. Neither of us was looking for a (partner) and from then on we just became really good friends. That evolved into what it is now: a very nice relationship,” Cassandra said.

Their romance dates back to 2018, the year in which Jessica Newton’s daughter made him known through a post on her personal Instagram.

Cassandra made her romance known through social networks. Photo: Instagram capture

In 2020, both decided to take their courtship one step further by moving in together. The passage of the pandemic united them much more, according to Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid. In 2021, they publicly announced that they would become parents.