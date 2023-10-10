According to a bulletin released by Civil Defense, 28,900 people have already been affected since the start of the rains in the State

The State of Santa Catarina has 82 cities in an emergency situation this Monday (9.Oct.2023) due to the rains. According to the latest report from the State’s Civil Defense, 135 municipalities have had incidents since Wednesday (Oct 4) and 28,900 people have already been affected. Two deaths and one injury were recorded due to landslides.

The Alto Vale do Itajaí region was the most affected by the rains, with 327 calls recorded by the Santa Catarina Military Fire Department. The city of Taió had the biggest flood in its history, with 12.4 m of water from the river, which caused all neighborhoods in the municipality to be flooded.

The Fire Department recorded 877 calls since the start of the rains – 495 between Sunday (Oct 8) and Monday (Oct 9) alone. The state government says it has distributed 39,900 assistance items and the governor Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) flew over the affected areas.

The State also announced the closure of dams to try to contain the advance of rivers. The Ituporanga and Taió structures are at 100% capacity, according to civil defense. The José Boiteux dam was closed on Sunday afternoon, after indigenous communities in the region clashed with the police.

The dam had not been operated since 2014 and its closure would cause flooding of the indigenous territory of the Xokleng people. A decision by the Federal Court determined that the José Boiteux dam be closed as long as the state government complies with safety measures for the indigenous people. 3 were shot in the confrontation. The dam was closed and is at 64% of its capacity.

18 roads were also affected by the rains. Occurrences involving flooding, cracks, landslides and debris on the tracks were recorded. Read the full list at Santa Catarina Civil Defense portal.