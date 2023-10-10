A “podcast” for everyone… in criticism of a boring industry
In the old commercial market, when a barber shop succeeded, the entire neighborhood turned into barber shops, and all you could hear was the roar of the barber machines crawling over skulls. When the reputation of the “cafeteria” increases, the smell of the area becomes rich with curry and frying oil, as if you are in the month of Ramadan, before the call to prayer.
There is a frightening tradition in our societies of calling out and adhering to what is trendy. Even today, every five years there comes a certain investment boom. Every five years, we have a fashion. When the students on scholarship returned from abroad, the trend of “burger” shops began, but soon the market broke up and everyone realized that competition in this market has its own strong conditions, due to the presence of major empires with high quality. High and cheap price. Then they moved towards the “coffee shops”, then the “shawarma” shops, and today they are competing to renew the idea of the “Bukhari Restaurant”, but at the end of the day the head of the house goes to the famous empire to buy “burgers” from it, and if he wants a Bukhari restaurant, he goes to the old Afghan restaurants known for all It’s shabby, but it’s still been successful for decades. The same applies to other industries, including the “media industry.”
I am amazed at the density of podcast programs that are offered. Almost every citizen has a podcast. Taking off the shemagh, rolling up the sleeves. The microphone in front of two people next to each other. Talking slowly is boring. The big speakers were on the skull, and in a low voice resembling the hissing of snakes, as if they were going to announce a cosmic theory, they were conducting the conversation. This type of program has become boring, and even people are getting bored. I read a lot of comments on YouTube, and they are commenting on these programs from ordinary people who make fun of this intensity. Why doesn’t the media come up with another idea that goes beyond this idea that society is fed up with?! Look for new ideas
. What is more dangerous than that is that most of the “podcast” programs are infiltrated by political Islam trends… yes, by the “Muslim Brotherhood” trend, even if some blame them, believing that we criticize them in secret, and our criticism reaches them through gossip. No… these programs are occupied, controlled, and ridden by the “Muslim Brotherhood,” even if some have shaved their beards, or appear in modern grooming. This is the characteristic of the Muslim Brotherhood. They practice various disasters, but their eyes are on politics.
The “Brotherhood” drink alcohol, have been accused of rape, and practice various obscenities, but they are among the “Brotherhood.” Their behavior is outside of their project. This is an idea that the rising generation must be aware of. There are programs concerned with cooking, such as “breaks” that are broadcast via Snapchat. Most of those running them pass political messages during cooking or “kashtat,” that is, road trips, and this must be paid attention to.
The “Brotherhood” are colorful and dressed for every situation. It is not a requirement that they appear via cassette tape as in the old era, nor via the fields and horses in Turkey, or via Ramadan television programs. Rather, now they have their own race and race in modern applications such as “Snapchat” or “Snapchat.” “Tik Tok.”
A shocking fact: today’s huge podcast industry is deeply controlled by the international organization of the Muslim Brotherhood, even if it appears in a guise other than the one society is accustomed to. So beware of this new trick, and institutions and officials must pay attention and discernment.
*Saudi writer
