The first prizes of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival have already been awarded. Here's what Angelina Mango won!

In a few hours we will know the name of the winner of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival. In the meantime, the first prizes have already been awarded to some of the competing competitors. Between them Angelina Mango and Loredana Berté.

Let's find out together what the talented and very young daughter of the now late man won Mango and what Loredana Berté was awarded.

Angelina Mango in Sanremo: tribute to her father

Last night it was broadcast cover night, evening that allows the competing talents to bring to the stage of Ariston of songs different from those with which they presented themselves at the event. This is a very important opportunity as it not only allows one break to the various competitors, but they show off theirs singing skills also in other styles.

Angelina Mango she presented herself on the Ariston stage with “The swallow”, song that has always been one of his father's strong points Mango. The man disappeared a few years ago during one of his concerts due to a fulminant heart attack.

The performance was overwhelming and this new version, accompanied by the string choir of the Orchestra of Rome, obviously captured and moved everyone. In the end the young Angelina conquered the second position even though for many it would have deserved it victory.

The award of Angelina Mango and Loredana Berté

In a few hours the winner of this edition of Sanremo Festival will be decreed but in the meantime several prizes have already been awarded to the most deserving singers. Among these the Mia Martini award which was awarded precisely to Loredana Berté.

Also Angelina was rewarded as it was the final choice regarding the awarding of the prize Lucio Dalla Press Room. We are talking about the prize which is assigned by a commission of expert journalists but also by mass media such as TV, radio and the web.

“Boredom”the song that the girl brought to this competition was one of the most popular ever, even beating Fiorella Mannoia and Loredana Berté. It's not over yet though, as Angelina remains an excellent candidate for the final victory. We just have to wait to find out what will happen!