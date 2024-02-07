The 74th edition of the Festival is underway. Also joining Amadeus on stage is Marco Mengoni. Here is the ranking of the top 5 of the evening.

On February 6, Clara opened the first evening of Sanremo festivalWhile The Three will close it. All participants will go on stage at the Ariston for the debut of the event, which will see Marco Mengoni as co-host alongside Amadeusin what could be its last edition.

Marco Mengonithe co-host and winner of the last edition of Sanremo, said:

What I feel is that I have never left Sanremo, as if I had always lived here. I'm lucky, not everyone will have this opportunity. I attract the envy of many friends who would like to say 'he conducts the orchestra…'

The guests of the first evening they were Daniela Di Maggio (the mother of Giovan Battista Cutolo, a young musician killed in Naples after an argument) and the actor Edoardo Leo. The guests collected in the first evening were also Tedua, Lazza and Federica Brignone, present on the Ariston stage. Amadeus, presenting the order of performance of the singers, stated:

I think I've always started with a woman, I also like her for her gallantry. Clearly the last of the first evening will be among the first in the evenings of tomorrow and the day after tomorrow

Below are all the 30 singers competing in order of appearance on the Ariston stage. Below is the ranking of top five finishers at the first evening of the Sanremo festival.

Clara, Rough diamonds; Saint John, Finish me; Fiorella Mannoia, Mariposa; The Sad, Self-destructive; Irama, Not you; Ghali, My home; Negramaro, Let's start everything again; Annalisa, Sincerely; Mahmood, Gold suit; Diodato, You move; Loredana Bertè, Crazy; Geolier, I'm for me, you're for you; Alessandra Amoroso, Up to here; The Kolors, A boy a girl; Angelina Mango, Boredom; The flight, Masterpiece; BigMama, Anger is not enough for you; Riches and Poors, But not all of life; Emma, Apnea; Nek and Renga, Crazy about you; Mr Rain, Two swings; Bnkr44, Punk government; Gazelles, That's all; Dargen D'Amico, High wave; Rose Villain, Click boom!; French Saints, Love in the mouth; Fred De Palma, The sky doesn't want us; Maninni, Spectacular; Alpha, Go!; The Three, Fragile.

During the first evening of the Festival, the singers were judged by jury made up of members of the press room, television and the web. At the end of the voting, the provisional ranking arrived late at night with the announcement of Amadeus and Marco Mengoni of the top five positions.