New announcement from Amadeus on Tg1 in view of the Sanremo 2023 Festival. Tonight, Friday 20 January 2023, the conductor and artistic director presented himself in the news studio in the company of the Maneskin: “These guys are number 1 in the world. They don’t stop anymore. They will leave for the Grammys, the Oscars of music and on Thursday evening they will be at the Ariston. They will come directly from the United States. You will see what will happen with them… Pure energy”.