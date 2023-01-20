Mexico.- One of the new franchises of the Women’s MX League is FC Juarez and it is that with the arrival of the team in 2019 they have only played a few years in the maximum circuit but among the relevant data is that in little more than 8 tournaments they have never been able to win more than two games in a row, this might seem somewhat irrelevant but reviewing the records of the Bravas you can see that it affects them due to the bad results they have managed to add.

What they have been able to achieve is link at least two games adding 3, in total there have been 3 occasions throughout the years. 8 tournaments or 4 years that have been in the pink circuit. The rest are losses or draws and among them some other victories that have been very few compared to the games lost.

Now in the Clausura 2023 FC Juárez Femenil wants to break that streak and taking advantage of the good start to the tournament, things are settling in so that it is. Days 1 and 2 obtained convincing victories, especially the first one against Mazatlan with a 0-7, for the second date before Women’s Roosters they only won 0-1 but they managed to add what was important.

As a matter of fact, the start of the championship is the best in the club’s history, they had never managed to add two victories and 6 points before, which places them as one of the leaders of the tournament in the Women’s MX League, today they are third and have the opportunity to climb positions since they are going against a direct rival like Pachuca, because if they win they will get into a historic event for the Bravas.