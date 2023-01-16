Without any shadow of a doubt, Amadeus he is one of the most loved and respected conductors in the world of Italian television. Also this year, the presenter will be at the helm of the conduction of Sanremo Music Festival 2023. Over the last few hours, the announcement of the latest co-hosts and the big guest has come. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

In a few weeks there 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival will debut on the small screen. Also this year Amadeus will lead the singing festival for all five evenings starting from the day February 7, 2023 until day February 11, 2023.

As previously announced by himself, he will be at his side Gianni Morandi. Instead as regards the co-hosts we will be able to see Chiara Ferragni take the stage of the Ariston in the first and last episode of the festival. Another known character who will cover this role will be Francesca Fagnani, the presenter of Beasts. The latter will be present on the evening of Wednesday 8 February 2023.

It’s not all. On the occasion of TG1 on Sunday 15 January, the presenter announced who the last two co-presenters will be. It’s about Clare Francini which will be the protagonist on February 10, 2023 ee Paula Egonuthe famous volleyball player who will take the stage on February 9, 2023. As for the international guest, Ama stated that there will be Black Eyed Peas band.

In addition to the presence of the famous band, to fill the role of guests they will also be Salmo, Mahmood and Blanco. The former will perform on Tuesday and Saturday evening on a ship in front of the Ligurian city. Instead, the winners of Sanremo 2022 they will take the Ariston stage during the first evening to sing theirs song “Chills” with which they conquered the victory.